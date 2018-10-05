LEAKED: Cabinet Secretaries Panic, Angry Uhuru Expected To Make Changes; Kiunjuri, Rotich Keter Casualties

There is panic across government as rumours of a possible reshuffle of cabinet ministers and principal secretaries leaked from statehouse. Sources say the president picked his folder where he had drafted changes to the cabinet and he is refining it.

At yesterday’s ASK Nairobi show a visibly sober and angry Uhuru warned Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri publicly over delayed disbursement to farmers, she swore before God to deal with Kiunjuri if he repeats the same shit of paying cartels instead of poor farmers.



Uhuru’s reaction seem to have been pushed a notch her by the North Rift farmers who had an open county caucus with the senate in Eldoret last week where they cried out and made clear their challenges.

One farmer an old man was even more articulate when he told the senate that it was better to die than being a farmer in Kenya. The farmers warned cartels around DP Ruto who happen to be Kalenjins that they will vote NOT vote for Ruto in 2022 since they were looting from them (poor farmers) watch video.

As at the time of going to press most cabinet secretaries were restless for they cannot predict Uhuru’s next move.

Cabinet secretaries who are said to be on the chopping board include Charles Keter (Energy), Mwangi Kiunjuri and Hery Rotich (National Treasury). There are rumours that the president wanted to bring in former KenGen MD Eddy Njoroge to head the energy docket and also reshuffle PS Esther Koimet from Transport to bring to her Treasury.

Reliable sources indicate the president has maintained a sober lifestyle for several weeks now, he rarely drinks like last year even his drinking buddies are having challenges to connect with him. He has ditched the soft, chummy mien of the first term and metamorphosed into a secretive, scrupulous and tough-skinned crusader against entrenched impunity in his final four years.

Even close aides and insiders are baffled by the transformation.

Analysts say the handshake with Opposition chief Raila Odinga was the game-changer. It strengthened the President’s hand and determination to run entrenched cartels out of town.

“The backbone of Uhuru’s legacy as President is basically the handshake with Raila Odinga,” said governance expert Javas Bigambo.

But no so for some who say Uhuru’s true character is now coming out.

Nairobi University don Herman Manyora said Raila has given Uhuru some sort of political insurance that the President badly needed.

“He (President Uhuru)can afford to do something and offend a few people because of the insurance he has been given by Raila. But more importantly, things have become so bad in this country that if we don’t do something about it, there will be no country tomorrow,” Manyora said.

Out goes the usual political patronage.

But even behind the scenes, Uhuru continues to confound his closest allies and senior government officials.