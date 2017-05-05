BRING BACK OUR Original Mike Sonko, the FAKE Who Appered on Citzen TV’s JKL Is not Appealing to us – Slum dwellers insist

By Richard N

My take – Bring back the old Sonko or else he will not win the Nairobi gubernatorial contest. The people who vote for him are very very impatient people. The moment you change into those top of the range suits and straight jacket high end policy talk, the common man, Sonko’s core vote, will feel he has deserted them and “become like them” and will be repulsed by this.

His handlers must be very very careful about how they package Sonko. Painting Sonko as a stripped Zebra yet his supporters know him as a Lion may well be his undoing. His aura and attractiveness to the common man was his being “like us” and removing that is simply throwing off his core support. Thank me later.