Brief Detail Over Jacob Zuma Forced Resignation And The Tension In ANC

Jacob Zuma is gone! Nay, he has been stabbed by the same knife he stabbed Thabo Mbeki, the crown prince of ANC. But Mbeki was also a bad guy. He disrespected and undermined Tata Madiba to an extent that he choreographed liberation hero’s booing during ANC party meeting.
Thabo refused to pick Mandela’s calls and forced the old man to walk to his office on several occasions. See, Mandela would have preferred Cyril Ramaphosa — who was back then ANC SG— as his successor for his role in mediating the hand over of power from white minority rule. But Thabo was like a Silician mafia boss, and did him in. Thus setting a bad precedent for the future succession plans, for which became brutal war. This brought into the open the contradictory faces of the ANC: the robust force of grass roots democracy, versus the tight central control by the president and his men.
William Mervin Gumede in his book, Thabo Mbeki and the Battle for the Soul of the ANC, paints a raw motif of who Mbeki is. Gumede and Mark Gevisser in a book, Thabo Mbeki: The Dream Deferred (Jonathan Ball) captures the divide in the party. Thus Thabo Mbeki, then South Africa’s president, was humiliatingly rejected as ANC party leader in favour of his rival and former ally, Jacob Zuma it was the sudden nadir of a political life.
However, ANC congress adopted a strategy paper called “The Path to Power” written by Joe Slovo and calling for a “seizure of power” through “mass insurrection”. The outcome has since been extraordinary chapters of recent South African history marked with big figures from the anti-apartheid days suffer dizzying falls from grace over corruption. Andrew Feinstein’s short book, After the Party: A Personal and Political Journey inside the ANC (published in South Africa by Jonathan Ball), tells the story of his own experience of just such a dramatic falling-out.
A bewildering series of serious charges and counter-charges, apparent smear campaigns, even the accusation of a “plot” against Mbeki by some of the biggest political names in the country (which came to nothing), are reported.
It is a Shakespearean tale of power struggles, paranoia, betrayals, secrets, lies and, above all, hubris. Thus the Ides of March for Zuma!
Comments
Anonymous says
we have imbecile election robbers who should equally resign and go to hell as Jacob Zuma was forced.
shithole!
Anyi Mwanza says
Uhuru to follow suit of his friend Nzuma
J Bee says
Uhuru Kenyatt better resign before Kenyans walk to State House to remove you from Power. I think it’s time God is doing something in Africa all bad leaders will go.
Anonymous says
WHAT POWER ARE AFRICAN POLITICAL ELITES TALKING ABOUT? THESE ELITES DO NOT KNOW HOW TO CONSTRUCT OR MAINTAIN ANYTHING? THESE ELITES HAVE NO CLUES ABOUT THE THE PRICELESS NATURAL RESOURCES THEY HAVE IN THEIR RESPECTIVE TERRITORIES OR THE MARKET VALUES OF THESE RESOURCES OR HOW TO PRIZE THESE ITEM TO ENABLE THEM DEVELOP THESE TERRITORIES FOR THEIR FELLOW AFRICAN CITIZENS!!
I HAVE NEVER HEARD OF A MERCHANT SELLING A PRODUCT WHOSE VALUE HE DOES NOT KNOW AND WANTS HIS CUSTOMERS TO TELL HIM HOW MUCH HE CAN CHARGE FOR IT !!!
SO WHEN WE TALK ABOUT POWER STRUGGLE IN AFRICA BY ITS ELITES, ARE MERELY TALKING ABOUT THEIR STRUGGLE TO BE IN POSITIONS WHERE THE CAN TERRORIZE OR KILL THEIR OWN CITIZENS???