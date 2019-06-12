Breaking! TIFA boss MAGGY IRERI disowns anti-SONKO sponsored opinion poll by cartels

TIFA CEO Maggy Ireri has disowned the fake purported Nairobi gubernatorial opinion poll created to demean the current Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko and blemish his reputation.

Ireri termmed the poll as fake and insisted that it did not originate from TIFA.

Ireri took it to official TIFA Twitter handle to protest by saying TIFA has not conducted any gubernatorial poll in Nairobi and it is not planning to do so any sooner. She later addressed the media on the same.

She said that those fake opinion poll circulating on social media are sponsored by political enemies of governor Sonko.

According to that ‘opinion poll’ if elections were held today, Kidero would recapture his seat, Agnes Kagure would come second, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino would take the third position, followed by the current Nairobi boss in position four. The only person who Sonko would beat is Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.

“The Nairobi gubernatorial opinion poll circulating on social media purportedly from us, it did not originate from TIFA. We have not conducted any opinion poll in Nairobi. In fact, the last opinion poll we conducted, the current Nairobi governor would be re-elected overwhelmingly. People must learn to mind their own businesses without involving TIFA. They should be ashamed on themselves“ Said Maggy.

Reliable sources indicate that the fake TIFA opinion poll was sponsored by dubious business woman AGNES KAGURE, MAINA KAMANDA and Statehouse cartels including the current PS for interior Karanja Kibicho. These are the people who vowed not to go to sleep until Sonko falls.