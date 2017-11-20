Breaking: Statement by Mr Raila Odinga on Supreme Court ruling Upholding Uhuru Fraudlent Win

Statement by Mr Raila Odinga on Supreme Court ruling

We in NASA had repeatedly declared before this Supreme Court ruling today that we consider this government to be illegitimate and do not recognize it. This position has not been changed by the Court ruling, which did not come as a surprise. It was a decision taken under duress. We do not condemn the Court, we sympathize with it.

The Court today met under severely constrained circumstances, having failed to raise a quorum over serious security concerns following the shooting and wounding of the Deputy Chief Justice’s driver/bodyguard before a crucial pre-October 26th election hearing. As such, the Court’s decision today could not possibly legitimize an illegitimate government whose president had publicly accused the Court of having carried out a “coup” by annulling his election and threatened to “fix” the justices once he was back in power.

Salim Lone, Adviser,

NASA flagbearer Raila Odinga