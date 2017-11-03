BREAKING: Raila NASA Official List Of Companies To Be Boycotted By Supporters

PRESS STATEMENT:
LAUNCH OF ECONOMIC LIBERATION PROGRAMME BY NATIONAL RESISTANCE MOVEMENT OF NASA:
NOVEMBER 3, 2017:
On Tuesday, October 31st 2017, Principals of the National Super Alliance laid out a broad roadmap for putting the country on the path to ending electoral autocracy and returning to democracy through free, fair and credible elections.
The broad agenda the Principals rolled out include positive action programs like Economic Liberation, People’s Assembly, non-cooperation with illegal National Government and defence of the right to peaceful protest.
The principals left the task of interpreting and implementing the broad roadmap to a newly formed organ, the National Resistance Movement.
Today therefore, we, the Parliamentary wing of the NRM are here to kick off the program of implementing one specific provision of our program for action and that is Economic Liberation.
With immediate effect, we are launching the program of ECONOMIC LIBERATION through targeted boycott of companies, corporations and businesses that are beneficiaries and supporters of this regime that is destroying Kenya and frustrating the dreams and aspirations of our people.
We have a long and comprehensive list of companies, both local and global on our radars and which we will be naming at intervals. We wish to emphasise that the list of companies will come officially and formally from NASA. Any list that will not have come from us will be fake with regard to this struggle. We ask our people to stick to the list we will provide from time to time.
Today, and with immediate effect, we call on all Kenyans who believe in free, fair and credible elections to boycott products of the following companies:
1. Safaricom
2. Brookside Dairies
3. Bidco Industries.
Besides frustrating the legitimate democratic dreams and aspirations of Kenyans, these companies have the blood of Kenyans in their hands and systems by providing solid backing for the Jubilee regime and platform for the rigging of elections. The rigging of elections has led to death of innocent Kenyans shot dead by police in 2007, 2013 and now 2017.
In August, 10-year-old Stephanie Moraa was shot dead in Mathare North Area 2 for no reason at all Chris Msando was tortured and killed because the Jubilee regime with the backing of these companies, needed power at all costs to continue benefitting these companies. The list is long.
These companies provide goods and services supplied by people with the blood of Kenyans on their hands. They provide goods and services supplied by people who support those with the blood of Kenyans on their hands.
These companies provide goods and services which are used to abuse the rights of Kenyans and result in the death of Kenyans. Their goods, services and market proceeds are used to support people who have the blood of Kenyans on their hands.
Safaricom’s conspiracy to defeat the will of Kenyans in the 2017 elections has been widely canvassed.
It is a matter of public record that Safaricom was contracted by the IEBC to transmit election results from the KIEMS kits at the polling stations to the IEBC servers. All this data was to be conveyed via Virtual Private Network (VPN) to ensure that there was no tampering with the results before reaching the servers. It has since come to our knowledge that one of these VPNs terminated at a cloud server registered in Spain but operated from France under the control of OT Morpho.
Consequently, results from the polling station KIEMS kits left the country but never found their way back to IEBC. None of the kits under Safaricom’s network ever got their results onto the IEBC’s public web portal. Furthermore, when purported results started streaming onto the portal without accompanying forms 34A/B, Safaricom’s senior management knew that these results did not come from the KIEMS kits. The company chose to do nothing.
Moreover, between July 25th and July 27th, the period immediately prior to the disappearance of Acting IEBC ICT Director, Chris Msando, hundreds of KIEMS kits were stolen from the IEBC. The same stolen KIEMS kits were allowed to continue operating on the Safaricom network even though the company’s management knew those kits were not under the control of the IEBC.
Safaricom has the blood of Kenyans like Chris Msando in its hands. It has to pay for it.
We’re calling for a boycott that will hurt, a boycott that will be painful, a boycott that will bring these corporations on their knees and to their senses until they stand up for electoral justice expressed through free, fair and credible elections.
We are aware that the ruthless determination by the Jubilee administration to stay in power at any cost is not an end in itself. Primitive accumulation of money is the motive. In turn, this money is used to subvert and undermine our democracy.
The boycott of Brookside Dairies, like BIDCO Industries, provide goods and services supplied by people with the blood of Kenyans on their hands. They provide goods and services supplied by people who support those with the blood of Kenyans on their hands. Their goods, services and market proceeds are used to support people who have the blood of Kenyans on their hands. And, like Safaricom, they have presided over economic regimes that impoverish rather than empower Kenyans.
When Jubilee took power, dairy farmers were being paid a maximum of Ksh.35 per litre. Consumers were paying Ksh.72 per litre (Sh. 36 per half litre packet). Today, farmers will be lucky to get Sh. 35 per litre yet consumers are paying Sh. 120 per kilo (Sh.60 per half litre packet). The processors margin has increased almost threefold.
These are the spoils of power our children are paying for with their lives. This economic exploitation is in addition to supporting political programs that have entrenched electoral autocracy and rigged elections.
We are not powerless. We are after all the farmers and consumers of milk.
We are asking our people to explore alternatives. Years ago, all our milk processing was done by KCC and other cooperatives. Today, we are asking our supporters to support our farmers’ cooperatives. We are asking our farmers to organize themselves to sell their milk to consumers directly by avoiding Brookside Dairies and Bidco.
We are telling our people: Check the label SOMA LABEL and act accordingly.
Product by product, we will liberate ourselves from oligarchs, monopolies and cartels.
We want to replace cartel products with cottage industries that create jobs and circulate money in our local economies.
Our people are among the most creative and enterprising in the region. We must tap into this tradition. We can manufacture soap and cooking in our backyards and save ourselves from Bidco. We can produce edible oils and support our local farmers to produce oil crops.
We shall be announcing more economic liberation initiatives in the coming days.
The end game is that we be the people who will end electoral fraud not only in Kenya but in all of Africa and be the team that will uproot the evil culture of sham elections with pre-determined outcomes.
