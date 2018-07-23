Raila: ODM Will Not Conduct Nominations For Migori Senate Race, Candidate To Be Handpicked By CMC

ODM Leader has rejected the proposal to have all Migori ODM elected MCAs, MPs, Women Rep, Governor and Deputy Governor form an electoral college for purposes of electing the party’s senatorial candidate. At the Central Management Committee meeting today, Jakom said that there is no time such.

Having received the recommendations of the NEB, CMC will go ahead and pick the most suitable candidate. Party Leader also stressed that all ODM elected officials must line themselves to the Party’s candidate and urged the Chairman to ensure compliance!

The proposal was floated by the Chairman as a way of mitigating possible fallout to the advantage of independent candidates.