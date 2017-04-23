BREAKING: ODM Postpones Party Nominations in Kisumu County, Ground Intelligence Indicates Security Situation Not Good.

PRESS RELEASE

The National Elections Board has assessed the security situation in Kisumu and observed that the planned primaries scheduled for tomorrow Monday 24th April in the County cannot proceed as scheduled.

Therefore, the Board has decided to postpone the exercise to Tuesday 25th April 2017 depending on the improvement of security situation.

The exercise in the rest of the Counties i.e. Homabay, Siaya and Migori will go on tomorrow as scheduled.

Hon. Judith Pareno

NEB Chairperson

23rd April 2017