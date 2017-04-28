BREAKING: ODM Nominations for 19 Polling Stations in Mombasa Pushed to Monday by NEB over Mix Up in Names of candidates on the Ballot papers

PRESS RELEASE

A problem has been detected on ballot papers for the repeat exercise in 19 polling stations in six Wards in Mombasa County scheduled for today. There is a mix up in the names on the ballot papers hence the calling off of the exercise by the NEB Commissioner in charge of the exercise Mr. Edward Nyale. The exercise has been pushed to tomorrow Saturday 29th April 2017 as result. The NEB regrets the inconvenience caused to aspirants and members. Mr. Nyale will address a media conference from Mombasa at 1000Hrs.

Ends…

P.A.Etale

Director of Communications

28th April 2017