BREAKING: Hon Wetangula ATTACKS DP Ruto, INJURES HIM BADLY

MAY 12, 2017.

SEN. MOSES WETANGULA’S STATEMENT ON DEPUTY PRESIDENT:

Deputy President William Ruto reacted with the predictable hypocrisy and anger to the list of Opposition parties’ nominees to the East African Legislative Assembly. Mr. Ruto particularly took issue with the young Kennedy Musyoka who had been presented by Wiper for consideration for EALA by the National Assembly.

We find it disturbing that while the Opposition nominees the Deputy President took issue with were products of procedures, processes and rules of their sponsoring parties, Mr. Ruto has seen nothing wrong with and has never found it necessary to condemn the unilateral appointments by Jubilee that has seen relatives, friends, sons and daughters of top leaders employed in influential positions for no reason other than kinship and friendship.

Mr. Ruto has equally never raised a voice when relatives of top Jubilee leaders have stolen billions of tax-payers money through tenders they neither deserved nor qualified for.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s State House features his nephew Jomo Gecaga as Private Secretary in the rank of Principal Secretary. The President’s uncle Mr. George Muhoho is a permanent feature in State House influencing policy and other presidential pronouncements.

The Jubilee administration features the President’s niece Nana Gecaga as the MD of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, in addition to children and relatives of the President and his deputy posted in our foreign missions for no special qualifications other than kinship.

Today, Kenyans are living with the reality of cancelled US support for health sector because of a scam executed by members of President Kenyatta’s immediate family, close friends and confidantes including Ms. Kathleen Kihanya, Nyokabi Muthama and Samson Kamiri. The person who pulled the NYS scam is an accepted member of the Jubilee inner circles and has been cleared by the party to run for governor without any dissenting voice from Mr. Ruto.

For a man who has stolen land from an old, internally displaced person in the name of Mr. Adrian Muteshi and went ahead to appeal a court order that he surrenders the land to the IDP, Mr. Ruto must be deeply hypocritical, merciless and extremely cynical to lecture NASA and Kenyans on public morality. We advise Kenyans not to take Ruto seriously.

Sen. Moses Wetangula

Pentagon Member

National Super Alliance.