BREAKING: General Nkaissery may have been ASSASSINATED- Raila

Detectives have commenced investigations into the sudden death of Interior CS Joseph Nkaissery a clear indication that the general may have not died of natural causes.

The officers have cordoned off the CS’s Nairobi home in Hardy, Karen estate and Bomas of Kenya.

The two places are being swept clean to crosscheck for any evidence that may be linked to his death.

Bomas of Kenya is one of the places that the CS spent time on Friday night before proceeding to his home.

"Some of our colleagues have been sent to the CS's home and the lounge in Bomas to keep watch as investigations proceed," an officer from Hardy police station said.



