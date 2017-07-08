BREAKING: General Nkaissery may have been ASSASSINATED- Raila

Detectives have commenced investigations into the sudden death of Interior CS Joseph Nkaissery a clear indication that the general may have not died of natural causes.
The officers have cordoned off the CS’s Nairobi home in Hardy, Karen estate and Bomas of Kenya.
The two places are being swept clean to crosscheck for any evidence that may be linked to his death.
Bomas of Kenya is one of the places that the CS spent time on Friday night before proceeding to his home.
Comments
Anonymous says
So who killed him according to your Raila?
Munya says
Why nkieseri? I wish it was raila, raila is kenyan tumor and should be removed sent straight to hell!!!
Anonymous says
Its too early to start dancing on Hon. Nkaissery’s coffin. At least respect the General for what he’s done for the country. Whose Raila are you referring to & when did he last meet Raila? Questions are bound to arise and if there was any folly about the death, it will be known even if not officially. No crime has ever been committed & concealed 109%. whatever is said or done will not return the great General back to life. This is the absurdity in killing or death. May Hon. General Nkaissery find eternal peace, mama Hellen regain her health and God be with his family at this difficult moment and thereafter. Amen.
clifford oginga says
Munya kuma ya mamako imepigwa na radi. idiot! social misfits like you are the ones that should die.