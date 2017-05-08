BREAKING: Uhuru Jubilee Propaganda SUFFERS BIG SET BACK as Dr Oburu Odinga DECLINES ODM Nomination to EALA, to Address Press at 11am

DR OBURU OGINGA IS NOT GOING TO EALA:

Nominated Member of Parliament Hon. Dr. Oburu Oginga wishes to clarify that he is not going to the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) for the Orange Democratic Movement as reported in sections of the media today.

While the Orange Democratic Movement had considered nominating him to the seat, Dr. Oginga formally declined this offer last week and instead asked the party to give priority to one of those whose nomination were shot down by Jubilee last time.

Dr. Oginga will address this matter comprehensively and personally at a press conference at the Pride Inn Hotel in Mombasa at 11 am tomorrow, May 8, 2017.

DENNIS ONYANGO

MAY 7, 2017.