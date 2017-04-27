BLOGGER Wahome Thuku HUGS CRYING Mary Wambui Who LOST Jubilee Othaya Ticket, WARNS Her NOT to vie as INDEPENDENT

STATEMENT ON JUBILEE NOMINATION RESULTS – OTHAYA CONSTITUENCY

By Wahome Thuku

LADIES and Gentlemen, let me begin by congratulating the people of Othaya constituency for conducting peaceful, free and fair Jubilee nominations yesterday. I congratulate Mr Gichuki Mugambi for his nomination as Jubilee candidate for the parliamentary seat. You are one step away from victory and I wish you well. Congratulations to all the Jubilee nominees for the 4 Wards in Othaya and in particular my friend Kiruga Thuku of Chinga Ward and Mwalimu Kanyugo of my Mahiga Ward. I wish you well as you move to the next step.

Likewise I congratulate all the other nominees in Nyeri County, who come from Othaya constituency and in Particular Women Rep nominee Ms Rahab Mukami my villagemate.

I wish to congratulate our two gracious ladies -MP Mary Wambui and my friend the County Women Rep Priscilla Nyokabi for the spirited fight. My learned colleague Priscilla also comes from Othaya and we hope to retain the seat through Mukami.

Mary is my real sister and even though I don’t support her as an MP, I support her as our leader, a mother and a grandmother.

Wambui, (my daughter) who begun her political activities in Othaya in 1980s will remain a household name in Nyeri and Central Kenya for generations. She was the driving force behind all Mwai Kibaki’s campaign strategies. Mama Winnie as we call her, is a planner, a background mobilizer, a community leader, a giver and all other such attributes. All she was not is a Parliamentarian. I wish we had a State title for such persons. Wambui has done much for her people. We thank her and wish her well.

I say wish her well because I would discourage her from attempting to go it independent. All the Jubilee aspirants countrywide pledged never to leave the party but support the winner and campaign for the President. They must keep that pledge. The people must punish any defectors ruthlessly. For Mary, its all over now. The people have spoken. They have decided to correct a mistake they made in March 2013 despite strong warning by our father Mzee Kibaki. Let mama go and rest.

For the incoming Othaya leaders, the scale has been set. Five years is a long enough time to achieve what you can for your people. The TanoTano philosophy is now a reality and not a fallacy. And it will be even stronger. After 5 yes, show us your work for record keeping and for us to honour you not for us to re-elect you.

The incoming MP will be the 5th in Othaya (not sure if its 4th or 5th) but that’s not the point. Our constituency must be put back right on the national and international position where Kibaki put it.

Our people must be led well and allowed opportunities to thrive. That is our mandate to the new leaders.

Once more, best wishes to all nominees and God bless.