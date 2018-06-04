Blogger Wahome Thuku Goes Gospel, Spares DP Ruto Unnecessary Rants on 2022 Political Debt

By Wahome Thuku via Facebook

MORNING.

Last night I asked you to post any unique miracles that Christ has performed in your life. And yes, the answers were overwhelming.

ONE of the many ways that the devil fights the gospel of Jesus especially in Africa is implant the emphasis in our minds that Jesus (Christianity) is a foreign concept.

THE other way is to propagate the argument that miracles are a way of Pastors to con their subjects. And where no pastor is involved in a miracle, there is always attempts to explaining scientifically.

Its true that the gospel of Christ was brought to Africa, (Kenya) just like to the rest of the world by missionaries. That is never in dispute. Its true that some pastors are fake.

THE gospel of Jesus produced two categories of people. Those who know about Jesus and those who know Jesus intimately. Those who know (have heard about) Jesus spend all their time debating whether he was white or black, green or blue whether he was conceived of Holy Spirit or of Joseph, whether he was born in June July, married or didn’t…their focus is the scientific study of the man and comparing him with others. They spend time discussing his followers, the physical institutions, their money, their character etc. I equate them to people who know about a SIM CARD and they spend time debating how it was manufactured and brought here by the whites.

THOSE who know Jesus, deal with him from a spiritual intimacy. They have no much debate about where he came from and who brought him. They have real testimonies, some unbelievable, of things he has done for them. And yes, they are not Jews, they are Luos, Kambas…Turkana…Kikuyu…they are here in Kenya, in South Africa, in Nigeria, in Rwanda in Mexico, USA, Japan….everywhere.

WHEN someone tells you I was diagnosed with HIV or cancer in three tests, a miracle happened and today I have been declared HIV-ve or cancer free, then the person is telling you he/she has experienced Christ in him. To such a person, the debate as to whether Christ was yellow or black is immaterial. You may attempt to change his mind by explaining how the HIV status left him.

In the Chapter we shared last night – John 9, the healing of the blind man sparked debate as to whether Jesus was a sinners, whether he was a prophet or Messiah, even whether the man was blind in the first place. His parents were even called to confirm he was born blind. May be opticians would have been called to explain how blindness can expire after 30 yrs through reversal brain perception and visual adjustments whatever. All that did not count to this man. He was blind, now he could see. In fact he never even saw this Jesus until when they met when he was kicked out.

AND those miracles still happen today world over. To those who receive miracles of Jesus, the debate has long shifted from whether he was a Jew or what. They know him in spirit. They feel him. To them, Jesus is not just the SIM CARD, he is the network itself connected via the card. They are connected in a way they never struggle to explain. They know him, not about him.