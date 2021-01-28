Bitter facts about Mohamed Ali, selfless leader

By Mwalimu Mwanyumba via FB

FACTS ABOUT HON MOHAMMED ALI

1. SELFLESS LEADER.

Hon Mohammed Ali always dive deep into the sea to ensure that the interests of his people are met. He does not mind what awaits him there provided what is needed is achieved.

2. STRICT AND REALISTIC

However much, Simba Wa Maendeleo has a soft spot for everyone, he doesn’t subscribe to ujanja. This is exhibited by his tendency to strictly deal with genuine issues like settling Education issues for underprivileged individuals, Health, Land issues than dishing out cash to people who lie about irrelevant issues that do not exist.

3. HARDWORKING

Kuludeng’ is a fighter. Everything he has is a product of his own sweat. He is who he is today because he persevered and conquered all odds. Nyali Constituency is now the benchmarking hub for other Constituencies. Developments kila kona. Ranked position 5 nationwide and position 1 in Coast Region on matters Development.

4. DEVELOPMENT ORIENTED

Positive change is all he yearns, whether qualitative or quantitative. He wants to leave behind a recognizable trademark in every step he makes. It doesn’t matter the means and channel it takes, his business is to make it happen. Three years down the line and Nyali Constituency is transformed!

Long Live Simba Wa Maendeleo!