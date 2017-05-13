BIG QUESTION: Is DP Ruto COLLUDING With Mt Mafia to KILL MAIZE FARMING in North Rift?

By A Sadat

Why in the name of God, does William Samoei Ruto, him from the Agricultural basket of Kenya, the Rift Valley; him who is suppose to represent the interests of farmers in the Jubilee government, would collude with others to kill maize farming and hurt farmers in kenya?

Every harvest season, farmers are turned away with their crops. They are told that NCPB have bought enough Maize and therefore can not take more maize from farmers.

They are then forced to sell their produce cheaply, making losses while some watch their harvest rot. This are the things i am opposed to.

No Kenyan should suffer Just because a few individuals want to make money. That is unacceptable.

It’s only in kenya where the government supply its farmers with fake fertilizers during planting season, does not buy their produce at harvesting because the DP says NCPB is full, invest billions of shillings in Galana irrigation project to produce yellow maize in Mexico, which the Mexican government deny any knowledge of its purchase, yet the maize miraculously appear at the port a day after the law to import duty free maize is passed, only for the maize to be proven is part of foreign aid from the Chinese to the Kenyan people, that the Kenyan government intends to sell to its Citizens.

The lightening that will strike Jubilee on 8/8/17 is still doing push-ups, lifting weights, and Jogging in the sky.