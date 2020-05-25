Big harvest for Mudavadi as Luyha MPs dump Ruto. DP left with bloggers and Kalenjin MPs only

Luyha MPs who have been eating DP Ruto’s money have started warming up to ANC leader Hon Musalia Mudavadi, Lugari MP Ayub Savula has revealed.

Hon Savula exposed the more than ten MPs from the region who have been loyal to the DP but have made a 180 degrees Uturn and now embracing Mudavadi. The MPs some of whom who have scandals fear their association with Ruto will complicate matters for them especially those who have mismanaged NGCDF funds or have other corrupt scandals like that of Hon Waluke.

Hon Musalia Mudavadi is a systems person and a close ally of both Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President Uhuru, he is also very close to Hon David Murathe (they have been friends since their days at Nairobi School through University and in Parliament. Musalia is also close to Francis Atwoli who seem to have an ear of the president, he is a self confessed KANU damu. For tanga tanga MPs, associating with Musalia is a step closer to the system and therefore they will be spared the wrath befalling hardcore Ruto allies.

“Most of the MPs feel the DP’s presidential bid is being weakened by the ongoing purge of his allies from Jubilee party leadership positions and replaced by those friendly to President Uhuru Kenyatta, and may not be able to succeed his boss,” Savula said in Malava on Saturday.

Malava MP Malulu Injendi, one of the Ruto’s hardcore defenders who was elected on Jubilee ticket, could not deny or confirm he intents to shift only saying, “We are watching the space.”

“There is a lot of rivalry fighting in Jubilee and the only thing we can do is to watch the space,” he told local reporters on Sunday.

The move will help Mudavadi lock Luyha nation although it is obvious that Raila Odinga controls a huge chunk (about 60%) of Luyha votes. Mudavadi is angling to make his second attempt at the top office after a dismal performance in 2013 where Raila defeated him by big margin in Western Kenya region (Mulembe nation).

There is speculation that Musalia Mudavadi will most likely join Raila, Uhuru and Gideon Moi axis, for without either Raila or Uhuru support he is nothing. Initially indications were that he will Prime Minister Raila and President Uhuru’s compromise candidate but as things stand now all indications are Raila will be on the ballot with blessings of more than 12million Kenyans backed by Uhuru Kenyatta, Kaloser Musyoka, Gideon Moi, Isaac Ruto and Ali Hassan Joho.

Mudavadi has recently been hosting some of the DP allied MPs at his Mudavadi Center in Nairobi a confirmation that he is ready to work with them closely. Some of the MPs who have paid Mudavadi a courtesy call in his office include; Hon Mwambu Nabongo (Bumula MP), Hon Justus Murunga and Hon Waluke

Mudavadi also held a meeting with Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago at his Lanvington secretariat on Saturday, it was not clear if he is trying to woe DP Ruto for a possible coalition or it is the DP sending emissaries to attempt a coalition that will rival his boss President Uhuru who has so far bagged Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi and Isaac Ruto.

Pundits have warned Musalia not to sideline himself from Raila as that will definitely send him to political Siberia and perhaps this time round, FOREVER !

Camp Ruto is now mainly bloggers and sections of the Kalenjin nation.

