One Thing Mt Kenya Mafia Controlled Media Will Not Tell; 1st Anniversary of Voting Incompetent Tribemate

By Gab Og

No media house has bothered to remind Kenyans that on a day like this last year, voters in 43 counties went back to the ballot in a shamelessly engineered repeat elections where one man was running against himself.

No media house has bothered to remind Kenyans that on a day like this last year, a contingent of armed security personnel were sent to flashpoints perceived to be opposition zones with instructions to maim and kill anything that moved.



No media house has bothered to remind Kenyans that a section of this country cheered on as police shot dead unarmed protesters. They said this country doesn’t belong to some people, and they could be killed like chicken for all they cared.

We will remind you these things. Not because we feel good about them but because this country must pay for the consequences of their sins of ethnic hatred and political bigotry. Even if it will take a million years to do so.



We will remind you these things every year. Not because you were wrong and we were right, but because your children must grow up to hold you accountable for pretending to be responsible parents in the confines of your homes, only for you to go out here and attempt to burn this country because you hate people not from your tribe.



We must remind your children these things. Because your children will have to call your hypocrisy for what it is. We hope you face them in the eye and explain yourself without blaming the devil who had nothing to do with your sharp tongue and running mouth, that time when you shelved your brain and celebrated as police mowed down those you hated with bullets.



You will not like us reminding you these things. But we will every year, and you can block us if you want, because this country must only move on after these injustices have been addressed, those who celebrated ethnic cleansing reach out for honest forgiveness, and families of victims be asked to chose whether they want to forgive or forget.

This false sense of peace you’re currently experiencing will not prevent us from reminding you of the role you played on a day like this last year; when you swore to circumcise those staying away from the repeat elections.

We are here to remind you that one day this ethnic supremacy talk will be put to the ultimate test; and you will regret why you let yourself be a purveyor of divisive politics that day when shit will actually hit the fan. But in the meantime.

Happy Anniversary.

