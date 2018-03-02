“Behold, Honourable RENEE NYAKERARIO MAYAKA” At Last, RAILA Ardent Defender In Gusiiland Is Sworn-In

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka the Banana Peddler

There was Jubilation in Nyamira Law Courts when High Court upheld the nomination of iron lady RENEE NYAKERARIO MAYAKA as a nominated Member of Nyamira County Assembly.

Hundreds of hon Renee’s supporters who had swarmed the court went into frenzy following the judge’s pronounciation that Mayaka was rightly nominated according to the law.

A petitioner had moved to court to halt her nomination but failed to buttress his facts so as to show cause why Renee was unfit for the position.

Renee was sworn in yesterday at Nyamira County Assembly.

In his judgment, the judge described the case as weak and lacked merit.

In response to the judgement, the pulchritudinous Raila die-hard did not procrastinate in showing her appreciation.

She immediately took it to social media to welcome the judgment. She however said there is no way she would be sworn in before her President Raila.

She was one of the arrivees at Uhuru Park the swearing in of Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

Political pundits describe hon Renee as intelligent, patient, selfless and industrious. Her Kisii mates refer to her as “RISASE” a Gusii term that beautiful are rechristened.

Following her unstinting loyalness to Raila Odinga, she has been crowned the political ‘summum bonum’ by the ODM party hierarchy.

She is well lettered and known to perform her duties diligently. She is ambidextrous and can write perfectly with both hands.





















[email protected]

(The writer sells bananas in the streets of Kisii)