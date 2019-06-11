….before we ‘kill’ the Chinese at Gikomba market lets look at Ruto’s drying head; are we cursed?

Kenyans are an interesting lot. They are mad at Chinese wholesaling cheap Mtumba bales in Gikomba; but happy and maintain grave silence when fellow Kenyans rent their WIVES out to loutish Europeans on rehab whenever they come to Kenya beguiled as ‘tourists’.

These moral ‘terrorists’ are the same men who grotesquely engage in soiling our cultural fabric through pedophilia in broad daylight at the encouragement of parents, probably for a hollow promise of a a dream life in Western Capitals. They are the same social misfits who’re responsible for spread of gayism which pose an existential threat to our population, and by extension our national security.

Oklahoma court, recently jailed Mathew Lane Durham, a criminal missionary who came to Kenya(in 2014) and raped three girls aged 5,9, and 15 for a record 8 times in 33 days. In the same period , Durham sodomized a 12 year old boy twice. He was jailed for 40 years.

I’d expected a national furore on crooked Durham. I’d expected this to be a wake up call, for the nation to scan and properly do a background check on this so called Western/ Europeans/American missionaries/business men on our soil.I’d expected a thorough vetting exercise by govt on all these white men roaming our national geography.

I even expected a public holiday and a grand honor to celebrate Judge David L. Russel who delivered justice 8,664 Kilometers away from our soil by jailing Durham.Selfsame justice our criminal justice system is yet to wake up to.

But alas! We are here busy inventing a BUGBEAR in the Chinese. Same Chinese who buy our AVOCADO; not because their farmers can’t farm or their Agricultural institutions can’t engineer the best Avocado breeds, but because of mutual interest they elect to promote us.

Kenyans must know that we live in the times of economic liberalization. But if we are to condemn evil practices, lets not be selective.

Let the Chinese TRADE! Let the Chinese EMPLOY! Let the Chinese pay TAXES!

I support them wholeheartedly.