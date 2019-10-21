”BBI ni lazima”, Hon. Ngunjiri tells critics

By Ngunjiri Wambugu vai fb

BBI NI LAZIMA

I see some people getting very upset that they aren’t getting involved in how BBI is unfolding. These are the same people who tried to use PMI to confuse Kenyans and stop BBI and could not convince the ground. They are also the same ones who have been attacking BBI everywhere – until they realised its unstoppable.

So priz – sit and watch BBI unfold.

And you don’t have to support it. You also didnt support the current constitution and that didn’t stop us from passing and implementing it. Nothing has changed. So watu waache hasira mingi.

Kila mtu acheze kama yeye.