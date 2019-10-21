BBI key recommendations (report), will pass!

By Puot Tap Riak via fb

BBI REPORT:

KEY RECOMMENDATIONS;

1. President term limit to be one term of 7 years.

2. Adopt a parliamentary system of Governance

where president will be elected by parliament.

3. Reduce MPs from 349 to 180 ( amulgamate

constituencies).

4. Introduce 14 regional governments with 1

elected representative (premier). Merge of

kajiado Narok and kuria as one region.

5. Reduce senators to 29 (2 per region plus

speaker) and make it the upper house

representing the 14 regions.

6. Introduce Regional Assembly where the

regional MCAs will seat and legislate on the

regional laws.

7. Maintaining 47 county Governments with

Governors and MCAs.

8. Introduce Prime minister position and deputies

who will be appointed by the president.

9. Stipulate clearly academic qualifications of

members of Assembly (county and National) so

as to ensure effective oversight and legislation.

10. Abolish EACC and strengthen DCI.

Change of boundaries and expansion of

executive will instigate constitutional review and

amendment through the referendum.

Question is will you support the amendments?