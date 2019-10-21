BBI key recommendations (report), will pass!

By Puot Tap Riak via fb
BBI REPORT:
KEY RECOMMENDATIONS;
1. President term limit to be one term of 7 years.
2. Adopt a parliamentary system of Governance
where president will be elected by parliament.
3. Reduce MPs from 349 to 180 ( amulgamate
constituencies).
4. Introduce 14 regional governments with 1
elected representative (premier). Merge of
kajiado Narok and kuria as one region.
5. Reduce senators to 29 (2 per region plus
speaker) and make it the upper house
representing the 14 regions.
6. Introduce Regional Assembly where the
regional MCAs will seat and legislate on the
regional laws.
7. Maintaining 47 county Governments with
Governors and MCAs.
8. Introduce Prime minister position and deputies
who will be appointed by the president.
9. Stipulate clearly academic qualifications of
members of Assembly (county and National) so
as to ensure effective oversight and legislation.
10. Abolish EACC and strengthen DCI.
Change of boundaries and expansion of
executive will instigate constitutional review and
amendment through the referendum.
Question is will you support the amendments?
Comments
Handshake says
Yes
We will by all means
Anybody who doesn’t …. hard to underatand
Add the following ;-
Add ….
1) change economic crimes to be pure theft
2) theft of public resources ..ultimately punishable punishable by death
3) on conviction , all assets owned by the convict whether guenine or not will become property of the state , to be auctioned
5) any person(s) who benefited from the theft will be treated as a thief
6) make it 100 times so painfully to steal that it be a deterent
7) make the process swift and clean with time limits 30 days Max
The chinese model works
Jadala says
Partly borrowed from the past(number 4) and partly borrowed from America(number 2).Not really bad.But the 7 year one term hiyo inamaanisha MTU atakula kama ng’ombe ya grade.
Eze says
I don’t wait for a lot of time to say BIG YES and add my opinion, For MPS to be closer to people and be accountable there must be Mid_term elections of 2 and half years.
Handshake says
Eze
You are dead right
Recall option is great , thats an extra control