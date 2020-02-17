BBI Handshake will end in tears – lunatic Miguna warns Raila

By Miguna Miguna

1963 Jaramogi Oginga Odinga makes Jomo Kenyatta an Executive Prime Minister.

1964 Jaramogi helps Kenyatta to change the Constitution and makes Kenyatta an Imperial President.

1966:Kenyatta kicks Jaramogi from Government and KANU.

1969 Kenyatta detains Jaramogi and bans KPU.

1998 Raila Odinga joins KANU and helps Moi cling to power with a promise that Moi would help Raila become president in 2002.

2002 Moi imposes Uhuru Kenyatta on KANU and kicks Raila from KANU.

2002 Raila declares Kibaki Tosha and hopes to become president through Narc.

2003 Kibaki kicks Raila from Narc and Government.

2008 Raila joins Kibaki in a coalition Government hoping to succeed him in 2012.

2013 Kibaki makes Uhuru president.

2018 Raila joins Uhuru to fix Ruto hoping to be made president.

It will end in tears!