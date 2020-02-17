BBI Handshake will end in tears – lunatic Miguna warns Raila

By Miguna Miguna
1963 Jaramogi Oginga Odinga makes Jomo Kenyatta an Executive Prime Minister.
1964 Jaramogi helps Kenyatta to change the Constitution and makes Kenyatta an Imperial President.
1966:Kenyatta kicks Jaramogi from Government and KANU.
1969 Kenyatta detains Jaramogi and bans KPU.
1998 Raila Odinga joins KANU and helps Moi cling to power with a promise that Moi would help Raila become president in 2002.
2002 Moi imposes Uhuru Kenyatta on KANU and kicks Raila from KANU.
2002 Raila declares Kibaki Tosha and hopes to become president through Narc.
2003 Kibaki kicks Raila from Narc and Government.
2008 Raila joins Kibaki in a coalition Government hoping to succeed him in 2012.
2013 Kibaki makes Uhuru president.
2018 Raila joins Uhuru to fix Ruto hoping to be made president.
It will end in tears!
Comments
Anonymous says
yes …..as start of change in 254….
common Kenyans say no dynasties… no to bbi ,no to uhurru arm twisting politicians/Kenyans for extension of term in office and using police/dci to harrass kenyans ,no to raira short cut to power without being elected by people………..
Anonymous says
MM for Prezo in future…
Anonymous says
waizi wengi wote wako kwa bbi nonsense………wengine wanatumia mkia ya fisi kuroga watu…washiddwe..
Anonymous says
“2002 Moi imposes Uhuru Kenyatta on KANU and kicks Raila from KANU.” This is not true Bw Miguna
Anonymous says
MM …toboa yote……..
greedy Kenyan leaders…
arrogant Kenyan leaders
vision less Kenyan leaders
tribal Kenyan leaders
thievish Kenyan leaders
stupid Kenyan leaders
leaders cheating Kenyans to vote every five years na akuna kitu inambadilika
18yrs after kanu was kicked out of power……Kenyans have more problems and those that they complained during kanu era have not been solved /addressed……
Anonymous says
nation without food security….is not a nation to be proud off…….more than fifty years after independence…tunaongea nyanya iko na mbei kali…mboga hakuna…mahindi hakuna….tunakula mchele ya thailand,pakistan,india……..useless kenya leaders…useless county gava..useless national gava….
Anonymous says
this nation can be better without this greedy leader of poverty………..sasa ako na mkia ya fisi…