BATTLE ROYAL: A REPACKAGED Mike Sonko you saw on JKL is LETHAL, Governor Kidero Team Should Re-Group OTHERWISE Sonko will Pull a Donald Trump In Nairobi Governor Race

By M Werah

BATTLE ROYAL

I took my time yesterday to watch Sen SONKO on JKL live and I must admit that I saw a repackaged Sonko. Very calm and Smart. I think his advisers and Handlers are doing a good Job.

SONKO might pull a TRUMP because of the following reasons

1. Ready to be advised

2. Takes advise seriously

3. He is not a Mr Know it all

4. He is surrounded by politically correct advisers who understand Nairobi very well

5. He is not rigid in his approach of doing things.

5. He has realised that there are some minimum or basic things that office requires.

6. He has invested much on Propaganda and a positive PR exercise.