Banana Peddler Rains Big English ‘Lamba Lolo’ Letter to DP Ruto

My Birthday Message To DP WILLIAM RUTO (PhD)

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka The Banana Peddler

Sir, as you commence a new journey into another brand new year of your patriotism, we the great people of Kenya felicitate with you and with your unscathed persona as well. As we approach 2022, providence has granted you a unique opportunity to rewrite the ugly history of our nation. My Excellency Sir, history beckons on you to bail this nation from the ocean of hopelessness and rescue this wrecked ship of Kenya from capsizing. On behalf of my fellow compatriots, I want to reassure you that WE THE PEOPLE will help you achieve your envisioned and laudable goals for the dehumanized, deprived and the voiceless oppressed Kenyans.

Sir, as you keenly seek divine intervention with your unmatched dint of hard work at your age to solve the mundane problems of Kenyans, kindly take heed of political vultures popularly as political opportunists. My Excellency Sir, listen carefully to constructive criticism and pieces of advice. Stay focused on your great dreams of for our great nation. We don’t underestimate the fact that you are a man with a vision for Kenya’s future. When the time comes and the people elevate you one step up from second to past, use our ugly past to shape our present and future.

Be our guiding light as we approach our promised future. It is my hope and prayer that God will make you Kenya’s replica and epitome of the founding father of Singapore, the late Lee Kuan Yew. Sir, I want to remind you that as you embark on this journey to become Kenya’s “Giant of history” and Africa’s unique influential statesman, your road to glory will continue to be rougher. But as a victorious warrior, your victory for Kenya is assured.

Kenyan citizens in the Diaspora are your great ambassadors. They have given you their word that they will continue to represent you adequately in their various capacities and professional callings. They are your icon of inspiration and a mirror to our core values. Your birthday is a reminder of your stewardship and service to your fatherland. Remember, you are now a beckon of hope to millions of Kenyans; a mirror and a good example to other African leaders.

I will use this medium and opportunity to remind you sir that the immediate problems of Kenya are the basic necessities of life. They are, as you already know: Food security, good roads, good healthcare, security, jobs and other basic amenities for the common Mwananchi.

We pray to Almighty God, to give you more strength, unalloyed bliss and power to your elbows, to be able to shoulder us victoriously to victory, and solve our multifarious and multifaceted problems in Kenya.

On Behalf of the entire Team-Tangatanga, I say happy birthday our Deputy President Dr. William Ruto.

[email protected]

(The writer sells bananas in the streets of Kisii Town)