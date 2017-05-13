The August Polls Present Kenyans With TWO CLEAR Choices; Chose To End Corruption, Incompetence, Unemployment, Tribalism Or Continue with More of the Same.

Patriotism behooves us, in moments that the existence of our nation is at stake, to rise, fight and defend our country and fight for its survival.

In 8/8/17, Kenyans are presented with a binary choice. This is arguably the most important election in our lifetime. The outcome of this election will define the course of our nation for the next 50 years.

We can either choose NASA and bring to an end the destructive rapid descent that our nation has experienced over the last five years, stop the massive job losses occasioned by poor economic policies of Jubilee and corruption, stabilize the Kenyan nation and economy, right the ship, and begin to build on a working economy that will create jobs for our people, restore dignity and respect to those who work hard, improve the wages and salaries for Kenyans, provide affordable healthcare to all Kenyans, make education affordable for most Kenyans, bring down the costs of living for Kenyans, and secure a prosperous future for us, our children, and future generations.

Or

Vote Jubilee and accelerate the descent to the ultimate destruction of kenya as we know it.

Ladies and gentlemen, the choices are very clear. I urge you to vote for NASA and save our country from its extinction.

Jubilee is an existential threat to Kenya that we can not afford to vote for. Let’s be guided by love of Nation and perform the Patriotic duty of saving Kenyan by voting out Jubilee.