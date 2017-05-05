BEFORE ATTACKING or RIDICULING Premier Raila HERE ARE THE THINGS Uhuru Should Explain First

#cownews

By Jose Githu

Statehouse Dennis Itumbi when you want to ridicule our President Raila Odinga, kindly don’t write things like he will grow maize in 90 days because he can, he will finish cartels in a fortnight, because he can!

When we challenged your system of facts on corruption matters like the open confession of kafura and how she admitted carrying 52 million “safely” from a bank on moi avenue, you immediately got saved in a minute, became a pastor, ordained yourself and started a pastor’s daily column on your wall…… all In one hour!

Tell us about galana kulalu irrigation scheme, how a whole one hectare produced one debe of maize and how many billions were invested,tell us about the elnino mitigation 15 billion funds and the 20k mattresses and 8k bar soaps, tell us about how youth fund monies were transferred to a dead persons account……… and kindly tell us how zero rating maize by the finance cabinet Secretary has helped the common mwananchi!, this incompetence list is endless!

I hope this time you won’t run away from the responsibility you have been given of informing Kenyans. That is a right every Kenyan has, that pastor’s moment would be better of, it was coming from someone who cannot hide his head in the sand like the proverbial ostrich!

Raila is the real deal, keep your hands off him!

Mbele pamoja mambo yabadilika

