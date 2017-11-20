THE ATTACK ON RAILA ODINGA’S CAR:

By Salim Lone
There have been conflicting reports about this attack on Raila’s car. Most media have highlighted the police’s laughable assertions that no bullets were used that day in dismissing the claim of any such attack.
So here is a brief account as narrated by daughter Winnie Odinga, who was in the car, having accompanied her father on the visit to the US.
“It came of the blue, this huge blast of a tear gas cannister hitting the car from one of those weaponized throwers you have seen in videos. That was immediately followed by other hand thrown canisters hurled at the car, and at least half a dozen gun shots that hit the car all around us, of the kind you associate with AK47s. I just could not believe that the PM’s car was actually coming under fire in broad daylight with scores of witnesses looking on.
“The most frightening moment was when a bullet hit the windscreen and shattered it. Had it not been a bullet proof car, that bullet would have hit Mzee. Two bullets also hit the car on the side I was sitting.”
Comments
Romufa says
Raila will die a natural death, no assassinstion will ever succeed. The night might be too long but eventually day will break. Raila will accomplish his mission be retire in politics. He is the only living politician that future generations will remember for his fight for voiceless, oppressed, impunity, corruption and looting Uhuru and Ruto regime will go down in Kenya history as the most worst, arrogant, oppressive, corrupt, impuny, assins and looters.
JOHN KIPLANGAT KURGAT says
STILL LOOKING FOR JUSTICE I.E. ELECTORAL REFORMS