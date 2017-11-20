THE ATTACK ON RAILA ODINGA’S CAR:

By Salim Lone

There have been conflicting reports about this attack on Raila’s car. Most media have highlighted the police’s laughable assertions that no bullets were used that day in dismissing the claim of any such attack.

So here is a brief account as narrated by daughter Winnie Odinga, who was in the car, having accompanied her father on the visit to the US.

“It came of the blue, this huge blast of a tear gas cannister hitting the car from one of those weaponized throwers you have seen in videos. That was immediately followed by other hand thrown canisters hurled at the car, and at least half a dozen gun shots that hit the car all around us, of the kind you associate with AK47s. I just could not believe that the PM’s car was actually coming under fire in broad daylight with scores of witnesses looking on.

“The most frightening moment was when a bullet hit the windscreen and shattered it. Had it not been a bullet proof car, that bullet would have hit Mzee. Two bullets also hit the car on the side I was sitting.”