3 am Thought by Gordon Opiyo

End of the year always helps us to reflect back.

One of the biggest lessons I learn is that 99%of the things that I feared in January never happened.

Fear and worry are the worst things.

They consume a lot of time and mental energy, yet nothing happens.

As you grow older, you get to learn how to manage fear and worry. You get stop being anxious.

Once you know how the devil operates, you can live a life of peace and tranquility amidst storms..

I always observe how chicken puff up to intimidate others, or how cats try to increase in size to intimidate others.

That is how the devil operates. He tries to magnify situations, and tells you “wewe kwisha”

If you don’t know that tactic, you will run helter skelter, juu chini, hapa na pale.

But the more you know that tactic, you will see the bigger picture. You will see beyond the threats, beyond the intimidation.

You will walk through storms saying, “My God shall supply all my needs according to his riches in glory”

And “though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me. Your rod and your staff, they comfort me”

Once you know how faithful your God is, and how harmless the threats of the enemy are…. You will know real peace.

You will look like a millionaire, even if you have 200 Bob kwa mfuko.

Your face will glow and always have a smile and a song.

Try write down the things you worried about in January, and look at yourself in December 29th…

See? You survived. You are here. You made it.

Next year, worry less, and thank God more.