As millions suffer over lockdown someone is minting millions from tenders for masks, sanitizers etc

By Gordon Opiyo

Millions during Lockdown

2 Kings 6 has a very interesting account about a Lockdown that happened in Samaria. Benhadad, king of Syria had completely surrounded Samaria and forced the entire country into a Lockdown. Verse 25 says that “,…. There was great famine…. Until a Donkeys head was sold for 80 Shekels and a fourth part of dove dung was sold for 5 Shekels”

That portion of Scripture has always fascinated me. When every other person was focused on locking themselves in, a section of the population saw a business opportunity, and decided to make money.

They predicted that there would be shortage of food and essentials…. And went around looking for Donkey heads and dung of Doves. They must have taken huge risks to venture out of their comfort zones as they looked for Donkey heads. They worked hard to find where Doves stayed and collected the dung…. They invested in the distribution channels of Donkey Head and Dove Dung… Maybe formed a company to do that.

They made big bucks out of the business.

We are facing a similar situation. A friend of mine in Uganda has made good bucks after he invested in Bicycles when Museveni declared a Lockdown. Bicycles were not banned. So, is using them to take produce from markets to homes. He is taking rice, matoke and sweet potatoes from farmers to homes.

Bicycles are like the Donkey heads and dove dung. Things that are looked down upon. Things that look useless… And suddenly are valuable….

I’m sure that there are fellows in Kenya who will become millionaires during this Corona Crisis. They are thinking ahead as the majority worry about lockdown. They are planning to lockdown millions into their accounts.

It all depends on how you look at life. When some see crisis, some see opportunity to make millions.