The Arrogance And Strong Leadership Of Governor Nanok SHAMES Mt Kenya and North Rift Sycophants #Turkana Oil

By Arap Kewa

The two words sound like opposite poles but they swim in the same pool.Growing up in Kenya ,reading about world Leaders and analysing world politics have thought me that the two words in practical are one and the same.

I will choose to make it local and use my own country and her most recent leaders as examples.

-From yesterday and years to come ,Turkana will be literally smiling courtesy of the intelligent arrogance of their own son Nanok.Gov Nanok applied his arrogance to stand by his community and block any sort of exploitation as far as oil revenue is concern.

-We also have regions like coast ,meru,Nyanza and Baringo who are benefiting big time courtesy of their leaders who don’t sing the tune of “tuko nyuma yako” .The arrogance exhibited by leaders like Joho,Munya,Gideon and by extension Raila is what I classify as “intelligent arrogance”

My point!

Central Kenya of late is a region facing political extinction courtesy of induced self destruction.It is the region that was hard hit by the analytica virus and out of ignorance,they destroyed their future father/mother figures.To be specific, Central Kenya destroyed their only future leaders who exhibited the two values of arrogance and leadership.They are now at the risk of replacing the Oromo of Ethiopia who came back to the limelight after 60yrs. Why do I say this? To me post Uhuru leadership may leave this region without a political father figure. Hon Kabogo was the best because he had the arrogance and leadership skills.But what happened? The clever schemers used the “arrogance” aspect to betray him as the “bad man”.

The anology was spread to the locals in a well packaged mode and the good man according to me was locked out.The other potential heirs faced the same fate and are now leading their private lives leaving the region exposed to all kinds of manipulation.As a region, the Central Kenya will have to retrace their steps and in a very urgent manner.I know Hon Kabogo maybe relactunt to get back to politics but he has to be told that he is no longer a private citizen but a property of the region. He has to stand up and be counted as one of the sons of mau mau who delivered the region back to track. You will know that the region is badly off when you start hearing of terms like “Ka-Putin”.This tells the world that the region may have run out of options and their only hope is Uhuru. Guys! Grab the referendum opportunity and use it rejuvenate your great leaders.

– Western leaders boasts of many Leaders who exhibit arrogance and leadership but it’s unfortunate that they direct it to themselves “komundu Komundu” and have lost direction.The earlier they discover the better the chances.

-For the RV , I have no words for us.Lets fry ourselves in our fat but let’s always remember that the few millionaires and billionaires we have were last manufactured in 2001.Those factories were closed after the exit of mzee and small outlets retailing poverty were opened across the region.

Great Sunday.