Arrest of DP Ruto ally Hon Savula over plot to Loot 2.5billion Is A Blessing, Kakamega Governor Race

By Jerome O

I hear Lugari lawmaker Ayub Savula has been arrested after he was caught looking at a government building suspiciously and salivating, in a manner likely to suggest that he intended to steal some hundreds of millions from the ICT ministry

For those who care for her genealogy, Lugari is Likuyani’s twin siamese conjoined by the hip. The siblings are a scion of the former Lurambi North, which in 1963, existed as the vast Lurambi, represented by Jonathan Werangai Masinde, in parliament

Masinde passed the baton to Burudi Nabwera, who had served as independent Kenya’s first ambassador to Washington. Savula has been campaigning to succeed Oparanya, as Kakamega governor

The county assumes the position of the larger Lurambi of 1963

Alongside Dr Khalwale and Malala, the trio are viewed as front runners by pundits, though it is too early to predict the lineup of a race tha will happen four seasons away

It is no secret that a criminal record is an added advantage in securing a political post in Kenya. If Savula succeeds to be arraigned in court, then he will be lucky to join the league of Obado etc, whose future in politics is secured

The more soiled your reputation is, the more you stand a chance and that’s why Malala has removed his huge underwear, and thrown it into a basin of water, to engage in a competition of washing it in public with Achesa, the very first cane cutter to serve as a cabinet minister, in Kenya’s history

There is some other Gichana who was incarcerated for years in Tanzania. That one is over qualified for any political office in Kenya, maybe UN SG

Jowie and Oyamo are qualified to be MCA. Maribe is now too big for the TV. She is now qualified to be at least a women rep

On the local front I have informally agreed with my friend Dr Kibunguchy, that he will either be Dr Khalwale’s running mate and leave me this small seat of Likuyani MP or alternatively, he will seek a senatorial position to create a vacancy for me

Next time you hear a political aspirant has been arrested, please understand that Kenyans love convicts and jailbirds for political seatd and that is how they ended up with Uhuruto, the Hague duo, as president and DP, and the aspirant is simply struggling to attain this threshold

That might be the reason Savula commited the alleged crime

When you hear Jerome is in a kunguru, weeding a government plantation in Ngeria farm prison, dont think I’ve lost my morale compass, no. I am simply enhancing my chances for that political seat

Great evening my fellow hoof eaters!!