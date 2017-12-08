”Arrest or Detain Raila And Uhuru Will Be Chased From Statehouse ”- Miguna Miguna Warns AG Githu Muigai

NASA’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) general Dr Miguna Miguna has launched a scathing attack on the Attorney General Githu Muigai.

This is after the AG on Thursday said Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s swearing in was an act of high treason that attracts DEATH PENALITY

Dr Miguna an international barrister of high standing hit back at AG Muigai and asked the opposition supporters to ignore the AG’s tribally skewed legal opinion.

“Mr. Githu Muigai isn’t a stupid man. So, when he spouts gibberish in the name of “legal opinion” with respect to the swearing in of The People’s President, the #NRM does nothing but ignore him. Forward, ever! Backward, never!” Miguna tweeted, Thursday.

Mr. Githu Muigai isn't a stupid man. So, when he spouts gibberish in the name of "legal opinion" with respect to the swearing in of The People's President, the #NRM does nothing but ignore him. Forward, ever! Backward, never! https://t.co/fdOGKVtiKG — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) December 7, 2017

The former legal advisor to Prime Minister Raila Odinga further dared the government’s legal advisor to dare arrest, charge and prosecute Raila.

By doing this, Miguna said it will be easy for Kenyans to remove President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto from power.

“To the illegitimate AG Githu Muigai: The #NRM DARES you to arrest, charge and PROSECUTE The People’s President

@RailaOdinga . Please act fast so that the people can remove the despotic duo from their illegitimate positions forthwith,” added Miguna.