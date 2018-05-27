Are we begging anyone for “handshake”?

By Ogunyo Thiring’inyi

If the President has rejected constitutional changes, then we need no “truce”. Why should that handshake committee even continue sitting without goodwill from the other side?.Let it be disbanded ASP!.

Raila has the requisite goodwill. He even has the requisite power and an overwhelming support to recall the “handshake” so that things goes back to where they belong. Raila’s side will loose nothing!. Remember Rao agreed to meet Uhuru because a “situation” was breeding national instability due to continuous feelings of national exclusion since independence.Exclusion of 41plus ethnic communities and other presidential candidates from mainstream political institutions every election cycle has created deep negative feelings of exclusionism and caused a national disharmony never contemplated. This is what makes Kenya ungovernable!.

Unsuccessful presidential candidates are rigged out blatantly in every election cycle that they remain retaining very large constituency of discontented and disenfranchised supporters running into millions…people who feels excluded and unrepresented…!!!

Its the main reason why we were pushing for a look at the 2010 constitution to lead to necessary and meaningful changes. The 2010 document has consistently faced various onslaughts from the executive and parliament in the last few years that has wakened its spirit. Some basic laws initially meant to raise the bar in the management of public resources and expansion of civil liberties have been tampered with…

Raila Odinga was in the course genuinely, for good purpose and due to public interest.

If its “finally laid bare” that cartels and elites trumped yet again forcing the president to reject Raila’s goodwill, or if the deep seated interests that always seeks to retain the status-quo, reverse the gains made, manipulate the content and direction the constitution or change the pace of reform agenda have finally won against Raila’s good intentions, then Raila has no options left. Let him withdrew the “handshake”. We are not begging anyone!. IWAKE!