Archbishop Ndingi mwana Nzeki’s lowest moment in his patriotic ministry.

By Wafula Buke

The reform movement led by cheche Kenya converged at his Holy family Basilica on budget day in the 90s. With his permission, we had been planning for the march on parliament led by him.

On the material day, We waited in the church compound for him to emerge and provide leadership.

It had been reported that powerful catholics namely George Saitoti, Kibakii among others had convinced him to back out.

He emerged, called the crowd to order announced cancellation of the event on security grounds. We didn’t take that so people yelled at him accusing him of cowardice. Those days Kabando wa Kabando was a comrade in fact we had been planning the event in Westlands under the leadership of comrade Otieno Ombok. As the march begun, I realized that we had a leadership challenge which Bishop Timothy Njoya could fill. The challenge was how to announce his leadership there being no megaphone.

I suggested to Kabando wa Kabando that we carry the robed Bishop Njoya shoulder high then people would know he had taken command. We went for his two legs and carried him on our shoulders as people cheered. Njoya cooperated for 10 seconds then changed his mind and kicked my stomach area. We lowered him on the ground as he fumed at me in particular;

“Who told you to carry me? Who told you?”

I was embarrassed b4 the gathering and felt bad that he was facing me alone instead of both of us.

We matched out towards Parliament under his leadership. Our plan had worked. When we approached the gate the Parliament, the police stopped us. I asked Bishop njoya if he could address the crowd if I secured order. He looked frightened and said “but I have seen very strange people following me.” This may have been what Ndingi mwana Nzeki’s had known. I ordered people to sit on the tarmac. The police attacked so the crowd scattered left njoya being beaten They broke his hand. Ndingi was considered traitor on this day