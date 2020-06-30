PANIC: Another DP Ruto ally Hon Gachagua who looted 5.8b may be jailed for 1340 years

RIGATHI GACHAGUA’s loot was 5.8 billion shillings compared to that by Hon John Walike estimated at around 300million.

This is 20 times, the 300 million, Waluke stole. In a nutshell, I am saying only Justice Elizabeth Juma stands between the Mathira MP and a 1,340 years sentence

An alternative will be a 20 billion shillings fine. In other news, the politics of Kieleweke and Tangatanga is good for the country. As the Swahili say “vita vya panzi neema ya kunguru” the end beneficiary is the tax payer

Have you noticed that none of the suspected thieves claim innocence in their defence? Instead they claim they are being persecuted for supporting Dr Ruto

This is an acknowledgement of guilt. Even if only thieves from one side are being prosecuted it is good for the nation because at least there is some motion in the battle against graft

On the other hand president Uhuru Kenyatta’s latest stand is what Kenya yearned for. It is good that the president is using every tool is sight to fight his pact with Ruto

If Uhuru is to stick to his promise, he is supposed to hand over power to Ruto who in turn will align the state machinery to ensure another Kikuyu becomes president for ten years, then this new president will act the conveyor belt to return it to another Kalenjin

Meanwhile, as this happens, Kenyans from 42 tribes pay their taxes to the government and are entitled to development and state jobs. It takes an extremely selfish person with a sense of entitlement the size of Waluke’s fine, to support this arrangement which disenfranchises other Kenyans

Remember, upon assuming power the two tribes shared amongst themselves, the CS, PSs and ambassadorial positions etc. The other tribes settled for a mere morsel

Lifted from Jerome Ogola’s Facebook page