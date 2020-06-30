PANIC: Another DP Ruto ally Hon Gachagua who looted 5.8b may be jailed for 1340 years

RIGATHI GACHAGUA’s loot was 5.8 billion shillings compared to that by Hon John Walike estimated at around 300million.
This is 20 times, the 300 million, Waluke stole. In a nutshell, I am saying only Justice Elizabeth Juma stands between the Mathira MP and a 1,340 years sentence
An alternative will be a 20 billion shillings fine. In other news, the politics of Kieleweke and Tangatanga is good for the country. As the Swahili say “vita vya panzi neema ya kunguru” the end beneficiary is the tax payer
Have you noticed that none of the suspected thieves claim innocence in their defence? Instead they claim they are being persecuted for supporting Dr Ruto
This is an acknowledgement of guilt. Even if only thieves from one side are being prosecuted it is good for the nation because at least there is some motion in the battle against graft
On the other hand president Uhuru Kenyatta’s latest stand is what Kenya yearned for. It is good that the president is using every tool is sight to fight his pact with Ruto
If Uhuru is to stick to his promise, he is supposed to hand over power to Ruto who in turn will align the state machinery to ensure another Kikuyu becomes president for ten years, then this new president will act the conveyor belt to return it to another Kalenjin
Meanwhile, as this happens, Kenyans from 42 tribes pay their taxes to the government and are entitled to development and state jobs. It takes an extremely selfish person with a sense of entitlement the size of Waluke’s fine, to support this arrangement which disenfranchises other Kenyans
Remember, upon assuming power the two tribes shared amongst themselves, the CS, PSs and ambassadorial positions etc. The other tribes settled for a mere morsel
Great afternoon my fellow Southerners!
Lifted from Jerome Ogola’s Facebook page
Anonymous says
Kenya courts are trying to look busy yet doing nothing :-1. If waluke guilty,he can't process relevant documents to be paid money in ncpb, of such big amount without ncpb system.where was the md,chief accountant,directors.2.how can ncpb pay waluke base on what?.you can't pay waluke before they acertain and verify that he really supply stock of that value.3.if waluke was guilty in court where are other parties of ncpb like concern directors,md,etc.4.this show how weak are internal control in the gov't.5.the lsk members should question judge ruling.for instant in the case of waluke,lawyer duncan omari should ve question judge .ncpb had a case to answer.ncpb are the buyer of maize.they pay when stocks is verified,they just not pay hot air. If they did then they are answerable.