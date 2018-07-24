Another 81Billion Scandal At KRA Exposed, Hon Kuttuny Tables Documents

Hon Joshua Kutuny exposes a new sh 81 billion scandal at KRA, the MP presented douments detailing how KRA plans to use excise duty collection to give a politically connected company the chance chance to fleece Kenyans through high collection charges.

He claims that the company will be collecting sh 1.50 per bottle of mineral water and soft drink. He adds that with 30 million bottles per day, it will reap 45 million per day, or 1.2 billion per month or 16 billion per year, or 81 billion for the entire 5 year contract. He claims that another company had been offered the same contract for 17 billion for 5 years, but was kicked out. Kutuny adds that the same collection system KRA wants to duplicate is already set up by KeBS, and wonders why waste public funds……

It seems that the ousted Directors of KRA will muddy the waters.

Its good to have factions fighting for power and control. No one can eat in peace.

Did you notice that ALL Media Houses ignored the story? KTN only brought it a few minutes to 8 pm, past prime time.