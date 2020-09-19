…and soon this message will reach all Kenyans, DP Ruto is in trouble, looter donations to be rejected

There is this mabati eatery we visit with my younger brother Kitali Ngaira Wendo when we get hungry, while roaming around Soy
When you order ugali, they bring a very thin slice, transparent like an underwear of the nocturnal merchants of Koinange in Nairobi and Avenue Kasavubu in Kinshasa or Paradise Bar in Eldoret, the town of my father
But before you even begin complaining, they bring you “ugali saucer” an additional ugali, as huge as Millicent Omanga’s sitting allowances
The former is your right while the latter is a favour, a privilege
They steal from you what’s rightfully yours, to get something to give you as a favour. That’s exactly how your taxes disappear from the coffers, only to come as favours in harambees and other campaign tokens
Someone may argue that there isn’t any big deal, as long as the end recipient is the tax payer, but that reasoning is faulty for the following reasons
The loot is stashed for his wife and mistress and only a tiny percentage is released in donations. Secondly, as I’ve said before, development that will change the society can only happen through structured programs and not handouts which lack sustainability
Look at what CDF is doing around, building educational and medical infrastructures, offering bursaries etc. These is what will change the fortunes of the society and not handouts in form of harambees, which only happen when elections are approaching
By the way, CDF is a paltry ksh 35 billion a year. Corruption has been gobbling upto one trillion a year, in the last five years, according to the auditor general
The churches also have a role to play in the fight against corruption. They are the biggest beneficiaries of stolen funds
Their acute thirst for funds is what inspires politicians to raid the coffers. There are multi million mega structures for churches a few yards apart and they are hardly filled
It will help if they get contended with the already built churches and stop wanting to put up more because the need to donate simiti and mabati is what inspires the looting of public funds, here and there
Why should we lie, when we can say the truth?
By Jerome Ogola via FB
Comments
Anonymous. says
Jerome, high 5! Umegonga ndipo. Ruto is rotten beyond redemption.
Lewa says
This is old song. U have sang this song without the desired results.
When your candidate looses the election to Ruto maybe the truth will sink in.
Tribal feelings still haunt you and that’s the reason u without shame u print unsaleable propaganda. See to you kemsa was not corruption because it was perpetuated by your tribal looters who won’t share a penny with you. Will kemsa money bring development with given wholly or in bits.
U reason brother!. don’t try to imagine because u ate fish.
No wonder majority of tribes many even with big education worship a particular family.
Anonymous says
“But before you even begin complaining, they bring you “ugali saucer” an additional ugali, as huge as Millicent Omanga’s sitting allowances The former is your right while the latter is a favour, a privilege”. It can only be Ogolla’s magic. I am laughing my head off. You nailed it on the head. Harambees and handouts cannot develop a country.
Anonymous says
So you think anybody anti Ruto ‘eats Ugali’. By next year, 2021, utajua hujui. Addressing huge crowds and dishing out money no longer guarantees anyone a win for the presidency. Raila has this experience. Just like voting is a mere formality. By now, it’s already known who will be president. And it won’t be Ruto! Mujathi.
Bryon says
Awsome info and right to the point. I am not sure if this is actually the best place to ask but do you guys have any
thoughts on where to hire some professional writers? Thanks in advance
:)
news says
Hello to every , since I am in fact eager of reading this blog’s post to
be updated regularly. It contains fastidious stuff.
caustic soda supplier says
Very shortly this website will be famous amid all blog visitors,
due to it’s fastidious articles
My blog post … caustic soda supplier
watch The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson says
If some one needs expert view regarding blogging and site-building then i advise him/her to pay a visit this
website, Keep up the nice work.
locksmiths| locksmith| locksmith dublin| dublin locksmiths| locksmith in dublin| house renovations| renovation professionals| professional locksmith| trustable locksmith| reliable locksmiths| locksmith company} says
When some onee searxhes for his vital thing, thus he/she wants to
be available that locksmiths| locksmith| locksmith dublin| dublin locksmiths| locksmith in dublin| house renovations| renovation professionals| professional locksmith| trustable locksmith| reliable locksmiths| locksmith company} detail, so that thing iss maintained over
here.
โรงงานผลิตเครื่องสำอาง says
A motivating discussion is definitely worth comment. I do think that you
should publish more on this subject, it might not be a taboo subject but typically folks
don’t discuss such subjects. To the next! Many thanks!!
Grazyna says
Having read this I thought it was really informative.
I appreciate you finding the time and energy to put this
article together. I once again find myself
personally spending a lot of time both reading and leaving comments.
But so what, it was still worthwhile!
MARKETPLACE says
I am sure this piece of writing haѕ touched alⅼ the internet visitors, itѕ really
really ցood piece oof writing օn building up new blog.
www.ruanjiaoyang.com says
Nice post. I learn something new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon everyday.
It’s always exciting to read content from other authors and use something from their sites.
https://community.act.com/t5/user/viewprofilepage/user-id/81308 says
Hello! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog.
Is it very difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things
out pretty fast. I’m thinking about setting up my
own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any tips or suggestions?
With thanks
tretinoin obagi says
Hi, i believe that i saw you visited my web site
so i got here to ?go back the want?.I am trying to to find things to improve
my website!I suppose its good enough to use a few of your concepts!!
https://www.briquetri.com.br says
I want reading through and I conceive this website got some genuinely
utilitarian stuff on it!
www.glamourpaws.net says
This website truly has all the info I needed about this subject and didn’t know who
to ask.
sildigra 100 how to use says
Howdy! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest
authoring a blog post or vice-versa? My site discusses a lot of the same subjects
as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from
each other. If you’re interested feel free to shoot me an email.
I look forward to hearing from you! Fantastic blog by the way!
w88homepage.com says
Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on websites I
stumbleupon every day. It’s always useful to read articles from other writers and practice a little something from other web sites.