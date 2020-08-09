Analysis: Why many youth including those from Mt Kenya were against Pauline Njoroge’s appointment to Tourism Regulatory Authority by CS Balala

We are still on Pauline Njoroge

I don’t support her, because she is an ardent supporter of the oligarchs

Even if she is youthful, she is much like the collaborators, during the days of colonialism, favoured and used to advance imperialism

The powers to be have their mouths full, eating and so it isn’t possible that they engage the angry and hungry population in the streets of Mukuru Kwa Zuckerberg

So they hire a youthful person to defend their ways. She doesn’t represent Wanjiku, she is a representative of the native colonialists

From the revocation of her appointment, I also hear of people being scared here and there that they ought to be very keen on what they post on social media as it may turn out to haunt them

This is a cheap way to scare people into silence over fears that questioning the incompetence of the regime can deny them an opportunity to get a job, in future

Remember, a court case, no less than charges of genocide, murder, rape and forceful evictions, couldn’t stop the Jubilee duo from rising to presidency

Remember economic saboteurs, drug lords, corruption abots, money launderers, murderers, poachers, land grabbers get elected in hundreds, every election year, and here someone tells you to be careful what you post, as it may cost you a job

You defile our economy to death and we are supposed to remain as quiet as a dead man’s buttocks because we are desperate for jobs?

Hakuna kitu kaka hiyo

The holly see has since noticed the anomaly and revoked her appointment, others lament that it is unfair to deny her that opportunity on grounds of a mere “tweet”, and they forget that her appointment was actually based on the same “mere tweets”, or why else do you think she was elected?

Pauline could be qualified, academically but we all know such appointments are rewards for political loyalty. I see her sympathisers explode in rage, alleging that the mobs of Mukuru Kwa Zuckerberg has participated in her lynching and I wonder how that is supposed to scare me to refuse to eat my hard earned ugali, this evening

Many Kenyans have become jobless because of coronavirus and many more have been, because of the other virus called Jubilee ineptitude

If we are to be angry about it, we’d erupt in an explosion that beats the ammonium nitrate of Beirut

By Jerome O via Facebook