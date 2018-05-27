An Open Letter To Nairobi County Officials In Charge Roads

The Nairobi County should stop working from online. Lets not waste time proving our efforts in white and black. Lets not compete for space with the city Waganga to show Nairobians how hard you are working to fight the cartels while you have got an opportunity to show us by practically fixing our roads.

Nairobians are very sharp people. We don’t need posters all over the town to know the county is using alot of time and resources to fight cartels instead of fixing our roads. We don’t need grass along Jogoo road when our roads for example the Rabai road in Eastlands is beyond repair. Rabai road for those who come from Kilimani like me is the road that connects Jogoo road with Mumias road. The road is in a mess kama tu mess ya university right from Metro Hospital at Buru girls, at the Happy land primary in Harambee, all the way to Mumias road at Neighbours in Buru phase one. The only good roads are the road that runs from Salem thru Uhuru to Uhuru junction.

The other is the Sonko road; it runs from Rabai road at the Buru girls to Buru PIII Shopping centre. The funny thing is that all these roads were fixed during Kidero’s error with all the cartels in place.

The other good road is the road that connects Jogoo road with Eastleigh from Rikana. The state of the road at the City stadium round about is beyond repair yet the county is busy planting grass at the same spot. First things first my dear county officials. Lets fix our roads first; cartels and grass later.

The other road beyond repair is the road that pass through Bahati and Kimathi to Salem to Nile road. Also the one that connects Bahati to Jogoo Road through the Bahati girls to the Makadara Law courts.

The Nile road is also at a bad state. For those who don’t know Nile road is the road that connects Salem to Jogoo road through Jericho boys. The other bad road is the road that connects Nile road to Makadara Law Courts through the the Friends Church.

The other bad road is that that connects Bahati to Eastleigh behind Kimathi past the Nairobi river. Kagundo road all the way from outer to Njiru to Mwiki is beyond repair. This poor state of our roads is holding our city back in terms of lost hours on the jam.

In Kilimani the road after the Kilimani primary and that after Milimani primary. The road behind the Dagoretti IEBC offices that passes through Riara behind Junction. In town all the way from Ementi house to River road down Nyakio house to Kirinyaga road; the road looks like Kimilili market where cows are sold on a Thursday.