AMINA MOHAMMED the samantha of education is flip flopping

By Jerome Ogola
She is obviously overwhelmed by this ministry and should be handed lighter duties
She is too unsteady for such a demanding ministry. I hope I haven’t in any way suggested that a Dr Belio Kipsang replaces her because he is part of the problem and cannot be a solution
Amina stands for nothing and falls for anything
Neither should Prof Magoha, as his dictatorial tendencies would work well in a military barracks and not in the education docket where consultation is a critical component
Away from education we go to Moi Barracks
Recruits are reporting today. As we all know, the Kenyan military is for the elite. It is a “do you know anybody?” where connections are paramount
You need a brigadier uncle to canvass for you or at 300k to buy admission to RTS. If you come from a home too poor to own even one chivken and if your most successful uncle is a brick maker, who cannot help you get anything apart from a brick, then you will only see that military uniform via Viusasa
Yours will be to attend such recruitment in the district headquarters, where the sons of the poor are ordered to undress and run naked in the field, exposing their protruding belly buttons, denoting poor antenatal care
This happens as a formality as the slots are long dished to the owners. The children the poor provide very good entertainment to the recruiting team, as they run to death powered by the urge to escape poverty
They then return home, to do menial jobs, the only they qualify for, as they await the passout parade, so the can attend and cheer as the real owners of Kenya graduate
As someone noted, the only thing you can get in Kenya, without connections, is AIDS and even to get food in a funeral, one must be connected. You are doomed if you aren’t connected
That is the truth. Why should we lie, when we can say the truth? It is in such moments that we feel sympathetic to Al Shabaab. In the coming days, we will be teaching our children to join Al Shabaab and such groups, just to get an opportunity to attack our government and its forces made of children of the rich
Of course the beneficiaries of this skewed system, will react very volatile to this but that won’t stop me from telling you the truth. It is expected of them. Someone who has just released dangerous gases into the air, from his exhaust pipe, is always very ready to put up a fight, should anyone suggest they are responsible for the foul smell
The Luo, say “jakuodho oyie dhao!”
Good morning my fellow Southerners
Those are the effects of living and working in the west. Thier brains stops working, when they join government the copy paste those western countries practises. You can see that in every sector: the new constitution, huduma centres, NTSA, our secondary admision system, etc.
These useless brains of copy pasting are the reasons why our nation has never moved forward since independence to date.
Can anyone tell them that we are Africans, Kenyans we hav our traditions lets stop chines, and western traditions
These zombies are only seen on tvs speaking western pronounsed english making them appear educated but they are all educable with brains of copy paste in all sectors they are appointed and you can see these in the vimpire regime of the day.
Kizungu mkuti shitholes.