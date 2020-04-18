AMAZING: 11 prayers that God has granted, be careful what you wish for, you might just get it

God is happy. He has cleared all the backlog of prayers of his devotees :

1. Kids: I wish we had no school and play all day – Done.

2. Women: I want the undivided attention of my husband- Done.

3. Husbands: I’m sick of this traffic, I wish I could work from home. Done.

4. Working Moms: I wish I could spend some quality time with my kids and read. Done.

5.Students: I wish I had no exams? – Done.

6. Guard: I wish there’s a set time for all residents to arrive at their houses so I can have peaceful nights. Done.

7. Employee: I’m slogging too much, need a break.- Done.

8. Employers: I have no life of my own, I wish could relax. Done.

9. Earth: I cant breathe, I wish I could get a break from all this pollution and chaos… Done.

10. Parents: when do we stop getting junk foods for our kids, wish we could get some quality time for preparing quality food… Done.

11. Slayqueen: Am tired of this ki-Ancestor, I need breathing space as I think of my next move, kinanuka uzee. ….. Done.

Be careful what you wish for – You might just get it!!!