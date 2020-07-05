All our medical facilities are overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases, its bad, its going to be a nasty ride

By Lukoye W’Atwoli

A colleague of mine, working on the COVID-19 frontline in Nairobi, has this to say (and I copying exactly what he wrote in a comment elsewhere):

“Am looking for a ward to admit a severely ill COVID-19 suspect case urgently but I can’t find a free ward.

COVID maternity ward full,COVID ward for the severely ill(IDU) is full,COVID medical ward for the less symptomatic patients is full single ward rooms with Oxygen points filled with suspected/ confirmed COVID cases.

Just in less than last 48 hours I have filled three death notifications for three COVID Victims,all young mothers in their 30s

This last Monday I lost my young nephew,in his 40s at one of the premier hospitals in Nairobi of Confirmed COVID,which he could have contracted as he hustled as a taxi driver.

For those Kenyans who are waiting to see COVID victims for them to believe that we have a crisis I wish them well cos their turn is coming.”

Now you can come here and call him a fear-monger and all those names we’ve become used to, but what he says is fact.

What you do with this information is up to you.

P/S

For those who have difficulty understanding simple messages, and are busy making intellectually emaciated comments hapo chini, I repeat:

WHAT YOU DO WITH THIS INFORMATION IS UP TO YOU!

………………………

Wallance Kantai adds:

Saturday, July 4, 2020:

– Kenya announces 389 new positive cases, the highest so far

– South Africa announces 10,853 new positive cases, the highest so far

– The WHO announces 212,326 new positive cases, the highest so far

Strap in, folks. This is going to be a nasty ride.