All Kenya’s critical political moments have been realized when Luos and Kikuyu unite

Photo: President Uhuru, Senator James Orengo and former premier Raila Odinga

By Lempaa Soyinka

Let me remind you some facts of history.

All Kenya’s critical political junctures have been realized when Luos and Kikuyu unite.

In 1960s the duo united and forced independence in Kenya. Then most of Rift Valley Characters were in Kenya African Democratic Union.

In 1990, they united to restore Kenya into a multi party democracy. That time most characters in Rift Valley were calling for the chopping of fingers of those showing a two finger salute.

In 2002 the duo united and routed Kanu out of power. Most characters in Rift Valley lost while in KANU. The current political conmen were defeated hands down.

In 2010, they united again to pass the new constitution. Then most characters in Rift Valley opposed the new constitution and joined the church. Then, they had God and people.

Start trembling now that the duo are preparing for another critical juncture in the history of Kenya. And if you start chaos, you will be besieged .



Charles Njeri: Unity of this two ethnic blocs bring to birth new political frontiers.sad that some quarters can’t comprehend nor stomach this glaring fact.



Jimmy Jimmy: But they are not yet United it seems somebody is being fooled remember 2002 and MoU

John Daniel Kimani: Which Kikuyus ? One nominated MP kamanda and one Elected kioni attended , even Ngunjiri Wambugu and kanini kega the kieleweke bosses skipped .

Jimmy Mayore JM: You are simply saying factual historical stuff….but kuna makasiriko mingi from some quarters which doesn’t change the facts…



Mwangi Kibathi: Those complaining that young men went to Bondo as Kikuyu elders clearly don’t understand contemporary Kikuyu culture.

These days, once you get money you become an elder or mzee. Even at 28 with money and influence you are mzee.

You take your Toyota KCM 503GHD to a garage and the 56 old mechanic will keep calling you mzee.

You hire casuals at your farm in Kibingoti, some your former classmates but they will keep saying…….” mzee si anakuja leo kutulipa”

Uzee is no longer about waliking stick, failing eyesight or being a father in law. Ni pesa.

Even you at 26, tafuta pesa tukutume Sugoi as our elder.