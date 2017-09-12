EXPOSED: Al Ghurair To Print Presidential Ballot Papers For October Polls, 2.6Million Extra Ballots

By Anwar Sadat

IEBC have contracted Al Ghurair to print 22,098,347 (about 2.6 million more than the number of registered voters) Presidential ballot papers for the Fresh presidential election set for 17-10-2017.

In an agreement reached at the IEBC retreat, IEBC also decided in the interest of time, to retain the same company that was in charge of their IT infrastructure in the Just concluded elections whose results was invalidated by the SCOK. It was reported that IEBC CEO, Mr. Chiloba argued that in the time left, it will be impossible to find any other company familiar with the IEBC systems to offer IT support and services.

The commission also accepted the preliminary list of POs and ROs that were selected by its CEO who will manage the upcoming elections arguing that it didn’t have sufficient time to hire and train new personnel. 75% of those in Chiloba’s list are those who participated in the Just concluded elections.

