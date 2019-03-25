Akothee’s move to lead relief aid in Turkana shuttered Ezekiel Mutua

By Jerome O
If you are given something for entertainment and you decide to convert it into a kiosk and make it your commercial venture, for economic gain, you haven’t really transgressed
If Akothe has used her thatched ATM not just as a side hustle, but a major commercial enterprise, and is even donating to the less privileged, it shouldn’t be anyone’s bother
Remember, she hasn’t pinched anyone’s taxes. Even the churches which collect 10% (or Owuor who collects an entire estate) from the congregants are yet to send even one gorogoro of maize
Even the good ladies who are married, offer the same ATM to their husband, in exchange for food, accommodation, fees for their children etc, only that they are quick to judge others
They also sell it, only that the payment isn’t in hard cash
On her scanty dressing, the photos told us everything, only that we refuse to read. The ladies of Turkana, the recipients of her charity, were as scantily dressed as their donor. These good ladies are in their traditional regalia and we cannot attribute their dressing to any Western influence, neither can we claim they are spoilt
Africans walked bare chested, with brookside, Kenyatta’s dairy, dangling freely, on the chest. Then, whose standards are we observing when we declare ladies who expose a bit of the dairies, under clothed?
Which boundaries commission, decided that anything above the knees and below the neck, is private parts? Who decided what’s decent and what’s not?
I suspect that storybook
In any case, a man who complains that a lady is less clothed is only being hypocritic. The only naked thing we abhor is the truth, but when it comes to ladies, you hear a man complaining “sasa huyu amevaa aje? ” while looking at her with eyes as red as those of a cannabis addict, salivating for an opportunity
He complains again but escorts her with his eyes, till she disappears and can’t be seen again
Why must you look at her if her dressing is offending, yet you have a flexible neck that can tilt your head to face the other direction?
What we disagree with Akothe is her being a musician. Honestly she isn’t and has never been. That one NO
Good morning my fellow hoof eaters
Leave a Reply