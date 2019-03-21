Ailing radio presenter Jahmby Koikai warns politicians against stealing from the public

By Jamby Koikai

Hey fam….let me tell you a few things about life. Well I’ve experienced alot to know quite a few things. With so much going on, we have forgotten the true essence of life. Let me share the hospital experience. You fall sick. You are admitted. You’ve signed all your documents. Given consent to the hospital that the procedures might not go as planned and the hospital will not be liable. Haya, you’re then taken to a room and asked to remove all your clothes and inner wear. Everything. Your jewellery. Kila kitu. Unabaki ndethe, ndetheste. Hapa hakuna mtu anajali ati umevaa Gucci ama Chanel ama your fav local designer. Hahahaha sasa btw i forgot one process before surgery. The bowel prep. Unapewa dawa zingine utalala kwa loo ukiimba wimbo zote na kabila zote unajua because like a roaring flood, all clearance is taking place in your body. Ukishatoka hapo umesweat maji sasa unasweat chumvi unaambia God wacha ibaki chumvi tu before uanze kusweat vitu huelewi. Anyway turudi pale kwa ndethe, ukishatoa nguo zako zote ziwe designer ama mtush ule mtu alikuleta anapewa paper bag akuweke belonging zako. Unapewa gown na socks. Kutoka hapo sasa wewe ni sufferer wa Mungu. Hakuna mtu anataka kujua kama wewe ni Governor wa Kenya na uko na 57 billion ama wewe ni Jahmby wa Ungwaro. Hapa sasa ni maombi juu daktari pia anajuaga hii biz yao inaweza enda mrama. So mkae mkijua hao watu wanaibia watu chapaa wanafanya watu wanakufa njaa, siku yao itafika. Mungu anajua mahali atawapata. Sisi wote tunasurvive by the grace of God. Hakuna mtu anajua ni nini amebeba kwa mwili yake. So wakiiba wajue God anaona tu. Mi nimekuwa hosi na watu mahututi zaidi yangu. Na hawa walami ni masource kuruka but hakuna kitu chapaa yao inawasaidia nayo. Wako hapo kama mimi kila mtu analilia Mungu wake. Hii life, just do the right thing. Usikimbize life ama uone wewe ni mnoma kuliko wasee wengine. Hizi ngori zinakutaga mtu offguard ndio unajua God. Alafu najua ninaglow. Wacheni niwapee siri…hii ni jasho tupu hahahahahahaa nilikaa more than mwezi bila kushower cos siwezi shower kama niko na tubes ni passport tu. Jasho ni moisturiser noma sana😂😂😂😂….laugh a little