”We Must Celebrate The SACKING of CID Boss Ndegwa Muhoro”- Lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi

By Eric Ochanji II
The sacking of Ndegwa Muhoro as Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Republic of Kenya brings to an end a long career of dishonesty, murder, impunity and extra judicial killings in the Republic of Kenya.
Ndegwa Muhoro was used by several prominent businessmen in Kenya to organize police killing of their opponents and eventual cover ups. It was the CID under Ndegwa that participated in the well oiled state murder of government critic and anti corruption crusader Jacob Juma, the murder and cover up of IEBC ICT officer Chris Msando, the targeted killing of Muslims under the guise of fighting terrorism and a host of extra judicial killings by the police across the country.
It was Ndegwa Muhoro who covered up the activities of the Mungiki militia acting as agents of the state in illegally quelling lawful electoral injustice protests.
HE Uhuru cleans the rot/corruption/thuggery at CID directorate…Mr. President 2018 is the year to clean Kenya @UKenyatta https://t.co/QVwUp2qKUB
— Ahmednasir Abdullahi (@ahmednasirlaw) January 5, 2018
It is my prayer, my sincere prayer, that one day Ndegwa Muhoro stands before our courts to account for his trespasses against the Kenyan people. So the victims of his silent terror find closure in justice.
It is my sincere hope that his successor will find it in his heart and owe it to the Kenyan people to build an investigations department that delivers justice fairly and professionally to all Kenyans within the confines of the law.
I know the remnants of his impunity remain in the police force, but Because he himself is gone, l feel a profound responsibility to say this.
Comments
Anonymous says
wollande
Johh says
truly ndegwa muhuro has brutalise many people,even the victims of state who were butchered under his watch,state must now go for dis man,
Unga Robo says
But the man who has replaced that assasin still comes from uthamaki.Stop expecting miracles where there’s no miracle.Ahmednasir is also not clean his dealings with uthamaki can confirm that.
Anonymous says
