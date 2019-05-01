Advice to politically docile Governor Kidero; how to defeat corruption cases

By Antony Oyugi

EVANS KIDERO

The argument that the cases against him are political is neither here nor there. Let Kidero prove his innocence in court. I also find the argument that how come he is being hauled in court while other ‘corrupt’ guys aren’t cheap. Do we hold onto files until we can prosecute ALL ‘corrupt’ guys? Do we spare one ‘thief’ because we aren’t prosecuting others? Every ‘dog’ has its day.

Kidero should adopt the legal-political approach in this. Let his lawyers handle the court cases. He should consult his lawyer James Orengo on how to mix politics and the law. The guy has perfected this over the years. The fact that Kidero lost in the last elections doesn’t render him politically irrelevant. He has unfortunately taken himself to be impotent after his loss. He should rise up and be politically visible. William Kabogo and Isaac Rutto lost but have succeeded in remaining visible. Kidero should take up this strategy. It may help him wade off pressure on matters corruption. By the way Kabogo and Rutto have also been mentioned in scandals. There’s a high probability that they’re not thrown left right centre because they’re visible.

So how does Kidero become visible? He shouldn’t whisper to Susan that all this is political. Susan has never addressed a political rally. The maximum she has done is wave…..in English. Kidero doesn’t need to fight Sonko. Sonko has too many problems including carrying heavy jewellery around. Seen to be opposed to Sonko’s leadership will paint him as a sore loser.

Let Kidero rise to the national level politically. It wouldn’t hurt if he started visiting media houses talking about national politics. It wouldn’t hurt if he attended Gor Mahia matches and donated handsomely (here I focus on Gor because it’s the ONLY football club in Kenya). It wouldn’t hurt if he sponsored needy Kenyans. It wouldn’t hurt if he built several schools. It wouldn’t hurt if he sponsored a few politicians to yap about him in funerals and baby showers. Kidero ought to know that the only reason why William Ruto isn’t being prosecuted is because he’s visible

By the way is Kidero a politician