By S N

A young beautiful Kikuyu woman sentenced to death for stabbing boyfriend 25 times, He Died

She has been in the limelight, and the case is now one of the most high profile cases in the country, and for a reason. She won the prison pageant to the chagrin of my friend who wondered why female prisoners are treated better than innocent people out here. They are always given books, pageants, sports and every do-gooder has them on their list.

I have no problem when it comes to rehabilatating prisoners. My wish is that the men in Kamiti and Naivasha deserve as much a chance as the one we give to women.

Now. I have read on Citizen online that part of her defence was that she had confronted the man after discovering that the man was on ARVs.

I meet young people everyday who engage in high risk sexual behaviour and when we talk HIV, they tell if they learnt that they are positive they will commit suicide.

Despite all the Civic education, the saving and life-extending ability of ARVs (and a possible break through in getting even better treatment), Aids is considered a death sentence.

The bigger problem as a society we have to address is infidelity in society. Both men and women have taken to it, normalised it and it is tearing the society way.

I hate being a moralising crusader and I always refuse to wear the holier-than-thou attitudes, but we must address these things.

It is wrong for men to cheat. It is wrong for women to cheat. The Bible is clear about it. When we go against God’s will, we know the consequences.

Growing up, the best life lesson I received from the elders is to learn to always to be contented with what life throws at me.

Your business education or basic economics lied to you that human needs or wants are not easily satisfied.

You can actually be satisfied with your salary, your one spouse and whatever God has given you.

What shall it gain you to have an 10-second orgasm but to lose your marriage? What shall it gain you to cheat and caught and jeopardize your perfect family set up. Sometimes even the best laid plans, can go awry.

Your husband or wife can kill you. Or they can commit suicide. These things are all too common, only that we think we are smarter and we will not be caught.

But the truth has a way of surfacing at incovenient times.

I urge young people that we did not invent sex. It is a very overrated. Tosheka na ile uko Nayo.

Everything you do in life, there is a price you pay.